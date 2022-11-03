US Markets
AAL

Chile copper production down 4.27% in September - Cochilco

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

November 03, 2022 — 02:02 pm EDT

Written by Natalia Ramos for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chile's total copper production fell 4.27% in September to 428,300 tonnes, government body Cochilco said on Thursday.

Production from state-owned giant Codelco fell 7.92% on a year-on-year basis to 123,200 tonnes, while production at Collahuasi, a joint venture of Anglo American AAL.L and Glencore GLEN.N, fell 3.5% to 44,500 tonnes.

Copper output from Escondida, which is controlled by Australian mining giant BHP BHP.AX, rose 3.51% to 85,500 tonnes, Cochilco said.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAL
BHP

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter