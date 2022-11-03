Chile copper production down 4.27% in September - Cochilco

SANTIAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chile's total copper production fell 4.27% in September to 428,300 tonnes, government body Cochilco said on Thursday.

Production from state-owned giant Codelco fell 7.92% on a year-on-year basis to 123,200 tonnes, while production at Collahuasi, a joint venture of Anglo American AAL.L and Glencore GLEN.N, fell 3.5% to 44,500 tonnes.

Copper output from Escondida, which is controlled by Australian mining giant BHP BHP.AX, rose 3.51% to 85,500 tonnes, Cochilco said.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

