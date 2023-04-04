Chile copper production down 3.4% in February- Cochilco

SANTIAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - Chile's total copper production dropped 3.4% in February to 381,000 tonnes, as output from state-owned giant Codelco fell 14.8% year on year to 105,400 tonnes, the Chilean Copper Commission said on Tuesday.

Production from BHP-controlled mine Escondida rose 4% to 72,700 tonnes, while Collahuasi, a joint venture of Anglo American and Glencore, produced 44,100 tonnes, a 6% annual decrease, said the commission, known as Cochilco.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.