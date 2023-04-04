US Markets
AAL

Chile copper production down 3.4% in February- Cochilco

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

April 04, 2023 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - Chile's total copper production dropped 3.4% in February to 381,000 tonnes, as output from state-owned giant Codelco fell 14.8% year on year to 105,400 tonnes, the Chilean Copper Commission said on Tuesday.

Production from BHP-controlled mine Escondida rose 4% to 72,700 tonnes, while Collahuasi, a joint venture of Anglo American and Glencore, produced 44,100 tonnes, a 6% annual decrease, said the commission, known as Cochilco.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAL
BHP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.