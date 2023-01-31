Chile copper production down 1.1% in December; industrial output falls 4.1%

SANTIAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the metal, fell 1.1% year-on-year to 497,971 tonnes in December, the country's statistics agency INE said on Tuesday.

Manufacturing production in the Andean nation dropped 4.1% in the month, INE added.

