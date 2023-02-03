US Markets
BHP

Chile copper production down 0.5% in December - Cochilco

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

February 03, 2023 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero for Reuters ->

Adds full-year data

SANTIAGO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chile's total copper production fell 0.5% in December to 495,800 tonnes, government body Cochilco said on Friday, meaning that output in the full year of 2022 dropped 5.3% on a yearly basis to 5.33 million tonnes.

Monthly production from state-owned giant Codelco slipped 11.8% on a yearly basis to 145,100 tonnes, Cochilco said, while output from BHP-controlled BHP.AX Escondida fell 1% to 85,500 tonnes.

Collahuasi, a joint venture of Anglo American AAL.L and Glencore GLEN.N, produced 51,300 tonnes in December, a 2.8% increase.

In the full year, Codelco's output slipped 10.1%, Cochilco said, while Escondida posted a 4.2% rise and Collahuasi a 9.4% fall. Chile is the world's top copper producer.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
AAL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.