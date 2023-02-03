Chile copper production down 0.5% in December - Cochilco

Adds full-year data

SANTIAGO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chile's total copper production fell 0.5% in December to 495,800 tonnes, government body Cochilco said on Friday, meaning that output in the full year of 2022 dropped 5.3% on a yearly basis to 5.33 million tonnes.

Monthly production from state-owned giant Codelco slipped 11.8% on a yearly basis to 145,100 tonnes, Cochilco said, while output from BHP-controlled BHP.AX Escondida fell 1% to 85,500 tonnes.

Collahuasi, a joint venture of Anglo American AAL.L and Glencore GLEN.N, produced 51,300 tonnes in December, a 2.8% increase.

In the full year, Codelco's output slipped 10.1%, Cochilco said, while Escondida posted a 4.2% rise and Collahuasi a 9.4% fall. Chile is the world's top copper producer.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.