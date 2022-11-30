Chile copper output up 2.2% in October; industrial output drops 9.2%

Adds details

SANTIAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the metal, rose 2.2% year-on-year to 485,447 tonnes in October, the country's statistics agency INE said on Wednesday.

It was the first rise since July 2021 and comes as some copper deposits have been affected by less water availability and other operational difficulties.

Manufacturing output in the Andean nation dropped 9.2% in the month, INE added. It was the largest drop since May 2020, near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and follows a 3.4% drop in September.

The state agency said the fall was due partly to lower production of fresh grapes for bottled wine and less demand due to higher prices.

A drop in chemical substances and products due to a lack of methanol production, as well as less manufacturing of paper and paper products, also contributed to the manufacturing dip.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan and David Evans)

