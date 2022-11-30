US Markets

Chile copper output up 2.2% in October; industrial output drops 9.2%

November 30, 2022 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the metal, rose 2.2% year-on-year to 485,447 tonnes in October, the country's statistics agency INE said on Wednesday.

Manufacturing output in the Andean nation dropped 9.2% in the month, INE added.

