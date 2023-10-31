Chile copper output production up 4.1% in September; manufacturing output down 1.1%

SANTIAGO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the red metal, rose 4.1% year-on-year in September to 457,393 metric tons, the country's INE statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Manufacturing production decreased 1.1% in the period, INE added.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Natalia Siniawski, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((natalia.siniawski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.