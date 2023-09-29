News & Insights

US Markets

Chile copper output production up 2.7% in August; manufacturing output also up

Credit: REUTERS/ERNEST SCHEYDER

September 29, 2023 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by Fabian Cambero for Reuters ->

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the red metal, rose 2.7% year-on-year in August to 434,206 metric tons, the country's INE statistics agency said on Friday.

Manufacturing production increased 0.5% in the period, INE added.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Writing by Natalia Siniawski, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((natalia.siniawski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.