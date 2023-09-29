Chile copper output production up 2.7% in August; manufacturing output also up

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the red metal, rose 2.7% year-on-year in August to 434,206 metric tons, the country's INE statistics agency said on Friday.

Manufacturing production increased 0.5% in the period, INE added.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Writing by Natalia Siniawski, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((natalia.siniawski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.