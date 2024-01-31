Chile copper output production unchanged in December; manufacturing output slips

SANTIAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the red metal, remained unchanged year-on-year in December to 495,537 metric tons, the country's INE statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Manufacturing production in the Andean nation decreased 1.8% in the period, INE added.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Natalia Siniawski, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((natalia.siniawski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.