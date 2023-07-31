News & Insights

Chile copper output production 0.9% in June; manufacturing output also down

July 31, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

SANTIAGO, July 31 (Reuters) - Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer, dropped 0.9% year-on-year in June to 457,921 metric tons, the country's INE statistics agency said on Monday.

Manufacturing production in the country, meanwhile, decreased 5.2% in the period, INE added.

