Chile copper output production 0.9% in June; manufacturing output also down

SANTIAGO, July 31 (Reuters) - Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer, dropped 0.9% year-on-year in June to 457,921 metric tons, the country's INE statistics agency said on Monday.

Manufacturing production in the country, meanwhile, decreased 5.2% in the period, INE added.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo; editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

