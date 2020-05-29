Chile copper output increases again in April even as coronavirus hammers economy

Recasts with copper output increase, context

SANTIAGO, May 29 (Reuters) - South American mining giant Chile churned out more copper in April than the same month the previous year, according to government data released on Friday, even as measures to tame the coronavirus outbreak hammered its economy

The world´s largest producer of the red metal boosted production by 2.8% in April versus the same month a year ago, to 474,880 tonnes, the data showed.

The nation´s sprawling copper industry ranks among the least affected globally by the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has said it expects a reduction in output of just 1%, crediting swift and strict sanitary measures with salvaging production.

Chilean manufacturing output CLMFG=ECI, however, tumbled 5.9% in April compared with the previous period, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said,as much of country´s economy remained shuttered and its industry hobbled.

Chile, once among Latin America´s most stable economies, is now in the throes of the pandemic, reporting nearly 87,000 total coronavirus cases and 890 deaths. The number of new cases emerging daily has quadrupled in May, to around 4,000 per day.

Economists widely predict a sharp contraction of Chile´s gross domestic product in 2020 and double-digit unemployment by year´s end.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

