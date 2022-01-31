Chile copper output fell 1.9% in 2021 to 5.7 mln tonnes, stats agency says

SANTIAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chile's copper output ended 2021 down 1.9% at 5.68 million tonnes, the country's statistics agency said on Monday, while output in the world's top copper producer dipped 0.6% in the final month of the year to 503,605 tonnes.

The Andean country's manufacturing climbed 2.3% in December while the unemployment rate for the final quarter of the year was 7.2%, the agency added.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.