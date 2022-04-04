US Markets
Chile copper output falls steeply in February, government says

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SANTIAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - Chile's copper production tumbled in February, government body Cochilco said on Monday, with state-owned copper giant Codelco seeing production edge up 0.7% year-on-year to 123,600 tonnes, but other major mines seeing output fall steeply.

The world's top copper producing country saw total production fall 7.5% in the month to 394,700 tonnes, the State Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco) said in a report.

Output from Escondida - the largest copper deposit in the world which is controlled by BHP BHP.AX - fell 14.3% against the same period a year earlier to 69,900 tonnes.

Collahuasi - a venture involving Glencore GLEN.N and Anglo American AAL.L - recorded a year-on-year decrease of 11.2% to 46,900 tonnes in the month.

