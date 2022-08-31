Chile copper output falls 8.6% in July, industrial output down 5.1%

SANTIAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the metal, fell 8.6% year on year to 430,028 tonnes in July, the country's statistics agency INE said on Wednesday.

Manufacturing output in the Andean country fell 5.1% in the month, INE added.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing By Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.