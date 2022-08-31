US Markets

Chile copper output falls 8.6% in July, industrial output down 5.1%

Contributor
Fabian Andres Cambero Reuters
Published
Gas pumps
Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the metal, fell 8.6% year on year to 430,028 tonnes in July, the country's statistics agency INE said on Wednesday.

SANTIAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the metal, fell 8.6% year on year to 430,028 tonnes in July, the country's statistics agency INE said on Wednesday.

Manufacturing output in the Andean country fell 5.1% in the month, INE added.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing By Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular