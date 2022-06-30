Chile copper output falls 2.7% in May -stats agency

US Markets

Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the metal, fell 2.7% year on year to 480,275 tonnes in May, the country's statistics agency INE said on Thursday.

Manufacturing output in the Andean country CLMFG=ECI, on the other hand, rose 3.5% in the month, according to INE.

