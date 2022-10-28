Chile copper output falls 2.6% in September, industrial output down 3.4%

SANTIAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the metal, fell 2.6% year-on-year to 439,277 tonnes in September, the country's statistics agency INE said on Friday.

Manufacturing output in the Andean nation dropped 3.4% in the month, INE added.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

