Chile copper output falls 14% y/y in May

SANTIAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer, dropped 14% year-on-year in May to 413,083 tons, the country's INE statistics agency said on Friday.

Manufacturing production in the country, meanwhile, decreased less than expected by 1.2% in the period, the INE added. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 4.5% drop.

(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski and Fabian Andres; Editing by Christina Fincher)

