Chile copper output dragged down by Codelco, Collahuasi in April

SANTIAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chile's copper production fell in April, government body Cochilco said on Thursday, with state-owned giant Codelco seeing output down 6.1% year-on-year to 116,000 tonnes and Collahuasi's production dropping by a sharp 26.5%.

Collahuasi, a venture involving Glencore GLEN.N and Anglo American AAL.L, produced 42,000 tonnes in the period, while output from another major mine, Escondida - which is controlled by BHP BHP.AX - rose 2.6% to 88,000 tonnes.

Chile's total copper production in the month fell 8.9% to 420,000 tonnes, Cochilco said in a report. The Andean country is the world's top copper producer.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambro; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.