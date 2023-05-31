Chile copper output down 1% in April; manufacturing production slips

May 31 (Reuters) - Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer, fell 1.1% year-on-year in April to 417,279 tonnes, the country's INE statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Manufacturing production in the country, meanwhile, slipped 6.4% in the period, the INE added, way below market expectations of a 3.0% drop in a Reuters poll of economists.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

