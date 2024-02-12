Chile copper miner Codelco's production falls 8.3% in 2023 - Cochilco

SANTIAGO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Chilean state-run copper miner Codelco saw production fall 8.3% year-on-year in 2023 to 1.424 million metric tons, the Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco) said on Monday.

Its production in December alone dropped 2.1% to 142,000 tons, Cochilco added. Codelco, the world's largest miner of the metal, has in recent years struggled with operational issues and high debt.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Alexander Villegas)

