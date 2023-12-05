Chile copper miner Codelco's production falls 5.7% in October- Cochilco

SANTIAGO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chilean state-run copper miner Codelco saw production fall 5.7% year-on-year in October to 128,000 metric tons, the Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco) said on Tuesday.

Codelco, the world's largest miner of the metal, has struggled with operational issues and high debt, with its production falling to a 25-year low last year.

