Chile copper miner Codelco's production dips 5.3% in September - Cochilco

November 06, 2023 — 10:28 am EST

SANTIAGO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Chilean state-run copper miner Codelco saw production slip 5.3% year-over-year in September, the Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco) said on Monday.

Codelco, the world's largest miner of the red metal, has struggled with operational issues and high debt, with its production falling to a 25-year low last year.

