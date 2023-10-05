News & Insights

Chile copper miner Codelco says CFO to step down early Nov.

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

October 05, 2023 — 09:57 am EDT

Written by Fabian Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chile state miner Codelco, the world's biggest copper producer, announced on Thursday that its chief financial officer had presented his resignation, though he would stay in his post until Nov. 3.

This comes as Chile's Cochilco copper commission reported copper output up 11.8% in August compared to a year earlier.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

