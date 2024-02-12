News & Insights

BHP

Chile copper miner Codelco logs December production setback

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

February 12, 2024 — 10:58 am EST

Written by Fabian Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Chile's top copper miners closed out 2023 unevenly, with state-run copper miner Codelco logging a setback in December, according to figures released on Monday by the Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco).

Codelco saw production fall 8.3% year-on-year in 2023 to 1.424 million metric tons, with its production in December alone dropping 2.1% to 142,000 tons.

Codelco, the world's largest miner of the red metal, has in recent years struggled with, falling production, operational issues and high debt.

Meanwhile, the BHP-controlled BHP.AX Escondida mine saw production climb 4.5% in the year, with December's numbers up 3.5% to 88,500 tons in the month, Cochilco said.

The Collahuasi mine run by Glencore GLEN.L and Anglo American AAL.L saw production rise 0.4% in 2023, with a 17.5% increase in December to 60,300 tons.

Total copper production in Chile dipped slightly by 0.2% in December to 494,700 tons, Cochilco said.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Alexander Villegas)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

