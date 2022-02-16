US Markets

Chile copper giant Codelco to start lithium exploration in March

Contributor
Fabián Andrés Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Chilean state-owned mining firm Codelco said on Wednesday it will start lithium exploration in the Salar de Maricunga next month, which could present a high-grade reserve of the ultra-light metal that is key for making electric car batteries.

SANTIAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chilean state-owned mining firm Codelco said on Wednesday it will start lithium exploration in the Salar de Maricunga next month, which could present a high-grade reserve of the ultra-light metal that is key for making electric car batteries.

Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, received an environmental permit to develop the salt flat in November 2020, a move which would help it break into the growing lithium sector after repeated delays as it kept its focus on copper.

Codelco said drilling will begin at the end of March and last about 10 months. Maricunga has some high-grade lithium deposits, though it is less than 5% of the size of Chile's vast Salar de Atacama, one of the world's main lithium regions.

"Depending on the results of the campaign, specifically the concentrations of lithium dissolved in the brines of mining properties, the company will define whether it is environmentally and economically viable to continue with the development," Codelco said in a statement.

(Reporting by Fabián Andrés Cambero; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((carolina.pulice@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular