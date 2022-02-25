US Markets

Chile copper giant Codelco reports pre-tax profits of $7.394 billion in 2021

Contributors
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Noe Torres Reuters
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

World top copper producer Codelco saw pre-tax profits of $7.394 billion in 2021, up from $2.078 billion a year earlier, the company said on Friday.

SANTIAGO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - World top copper producer Codelco saw pre-tax profits of $7.394 billion in 2021, up from $2.078 billion a year earlier, the company said on Friday.

Codelco reported it produced 1.618 million tonnes at its own mines in 2021.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Noe Torres and Anthony Esposito)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular