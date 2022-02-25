Chile copper giant Codelco reports pre-tax profits of $7.394 billion in 2021

SANTIAGO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - World top copper producer Codelco saw pre-tax profits of $7.394 billion in 2021, up from $2.078 billion a year earlier, the company said on Friday.

Codelco reported it produced 1.618 million tonnes at its own mines in 2021.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Noe Torres and Anthony Esposito)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

