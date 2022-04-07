US Markets

Chile copper exports total $4.95 bln in March

Contributor
Fabian Andres Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $4.95 billion in March, the Andean country's central bank said on Thursday.

SANTIAGO, April 7 (Reuters) - Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $4.95 billion in March, the Andean country's central bank said on Thursday.

The country posted a trade surplus of $1.26 billion in the month as exports jumped 22% from a year earlier to $9.48 billion.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; editing by David Evans)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular