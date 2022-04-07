Chile copper exports total $4.95 bln in March

SANTIAGO, April 7 (Reuters) - Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $4.95 billion in March, the Andean country's central bank said on Thursday.

The country posted a trade surplus of $1.26 billion in the month as exports jumped 22% from a year earlier to $9.48 billion.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; editing by David Evans)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.