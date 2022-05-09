US Markets

Chile copper exports total $4.04 bln in April

Fabian Andres Cambero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $4.04 billion in April, the Andean country's central bank said on Thursday.

SANTIAGO, May 9 (Reuters) - Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $4.04 billion in April, the Andean country's central bank said on Thursday.

The country posted a trade surplus of $1.07 billion in the month as exports jumped to $8.43 billion for April.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Writing by Alexander Villegas; Editing by Toby Chopra)

