Chile copper exports total $4.04 bln in April

SANTIAGO, May 9 (Reuters) - Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $4.04 billion in April, the Andean country's central bank said on Thursday.

The country posted a trade surplus of $1.07 billion in the month as exports jumped to $8.43 billion for April.

