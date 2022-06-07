Chile copper exports total $3.76 bln in May
SANTIAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $3.76 billion in May, down 18.3% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday.
Even with the drop in copper exports, which account for most of Chile's trade revenue, the Andean country managed to post a trade surplus of $851 million in the month.
Exports grew 19.2% to $9.29 billion, while imports were up 25.7% to $8.44 billion.
