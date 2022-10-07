Chile copper exports total $3.34 bln in September

SANTIAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $3.34 billion in September, down 23.2% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

The country posted a trade deficit of $513 million in the month.

