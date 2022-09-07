US Markets

Chile copper exports total $3.27 bln in August

Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $3.27 billion in August, down 26.4% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The country posted a trade deficit of $990 million in the month.

