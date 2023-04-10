Chile copper exports total $4.59 billion in March

SANTIAGO, April 10 (Reuters) - Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $4.59 billion in March, up 9.9% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

The country posted a trade surplus of $2.9 billion in the month, it added.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Steven Grattan)

