Chile copper exports total $3.96 bln in November

SANTIAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $3.96 billion in November, up 3.8% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Thursday.

The country posted a trade surplus of $1.29 billion in the month, it added, above the $1.16 billion expected by economists polled by Reuters.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Steven Grattan)

