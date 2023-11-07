Chile copper exports total $3.6 bln in October

SANTIAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $3.6 billion in October, down 8.8% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The country posted a trade surplus of $946 million in the month, it added, slightly below the $954 million expected by economists polled by Reuters.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

