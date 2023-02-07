Chile copper exports total $2.98 bln in January

SANTIAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $2.98 billion in January, down 21.6% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The country posted a trade surplus of $2.59 billion in the month, up from a $1 billion surplus in January 2022 and slightly above expectations of $2.5 billion in a Reuters poll of economists.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.