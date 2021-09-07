Chile copper exports soar 40.5% in August

US Markets

Chilean copper exports climbed 40.5% in value in August versus the same month the previous year amid soaring global prices for the red metal, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Total exports of copper hit $4.383 billion in August, while overall exports rose 35.4% year-on-year to $7.822 billion.

The world's top copper producer posted a trade surplus of $6 million, the bank said.

