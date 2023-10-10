Chile copper exports rise to $3.86 billion in September

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $3.86 billion in September, up 6.6% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The country posted a trade surplus of $976 million in the month, it added.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

