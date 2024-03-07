Chile copper exports reach $3.47 billion in February

SANTIAGO, March 7 (Reuters) - Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $3.47 billion in February, up 3.77% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Thursday.

The country posted a trade surplus of $1.52 billion in the month, it added, falling short of the $2.05 billion surplus expected by economists polled by Reuters.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Peter Frontini; editing by Gabriel Araujo)

