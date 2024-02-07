News & Insights

Chile copper exports reach $3.38 bln in January

February 07, 2024 — 06:36 am EST

Written by Fabian Cambero and Natalia Siniawski for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $3.38 billion in January, up 17.5% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The country posted a trade surplus of $2.62 billion in the month, it added.

