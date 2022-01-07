US Markets

Chile copper exports jump 21.9% to $4.9 bln in December

Contributor
Natalia Ramos Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Chile, the world's largest copper producer, saw exports of the metal soar 21.9% to $4.91 billion in December, the central bank said on Friday, bolstered by strong prices.

SANTIAGO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Chile, the world's largest copper producer, saw exports of the metal soar 21.9% to $4.91 billion in December, the central bank said on Friday, bolstered by strong prices.

The country also reported a trade surplus of $520 million for the month, the central bank said.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; writing by Peter Frontini; editing by Jason Neely)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular