Chile copper exports jump 21.9% to $4.9 bln in December

SANTIAGO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Chile, the world's largest copper producer, saw exports of the metal soar 21.9% to $4.91 billion in December, the central bank said on Friday, bolstered by strong prices.

The country also reported a trade surplus of $520 million for the month, the central bank said.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; writing by Peter Frontini; editing by Jason Neely)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.