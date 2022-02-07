US Markets

Chile copper exports hit $3.9 bln in January

Natalia Ramos Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Chile's copper export revenues were $3.870 billion in January, the central bank said on Monday.

The Andean country, the world's top copper producer, posted a trade surplus of $799 million in the first month of the year.

