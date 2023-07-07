Chile copper exports hit $3.88 billion in June

SANTIAGO, July 7 (Reuters) - Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $3.88 billion in June, up 3.6% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

The country posted a trade surplus of $1.57 billion in the month, it added.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Toby Chopra)

