Chile copper exports hit $3.71 billion in August

SANTIAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $3.71 billion in August, up 8.3% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Thursday.

The country posted a trade surplus of $586 million in the month, it added.

(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski; editing by Christina Fincher)

((natalia.siniawski@thomsonreuters.com;))

