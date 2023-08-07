Chile copper exports hit $3.36 billion in July

SANTIAGO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $3.36 billion in July, down 2.8% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

The country posted a trade surplus of $814 million in the month, it added.

