US Markets

Chile copper export revenues climb to $4.5 bln in October

Contributor
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published

Chile, the world's largest copper producer, posted export revenues of the red metal of $4.481 billion in October, the Andean country's central bank said on Monday, up 23% versus a year earlier helped by high global prices.

SANTIAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chile, the world's largest copper producer, posted export revenues of the red metal of $4.481 billion in October, the Andean country's central bank said on Monday, up 23% versus a year earlier helped by high global prices.

The country posted an overall trade deficit of $352 million for the month, the first time it has dipped into negative territory since late 2019.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular