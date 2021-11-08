Chile copper export revenues climb to $4.5 bln in October

SANTIAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chile, the world's largest copper producer, posted export revenues of the red metal of $4.481 billion in October, the Andean country's central bank said on Monday, up 23% versus a year earlier helped by high global prices.

The country posted an overall trade deficit of $352 million for the month, the first time it has dipped into negative territory since late 2019.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

