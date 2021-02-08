Chile copper export revenue up in January - cenbank

Updates with import/export figures from bank statement, context

SANTIAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chile's copper exports surged 9.3% in January, the central bank said on Monday, as the world's top producer of the red metal saw the value of its shipments buoyed by a rising global copper price.

The jump in copper shipments, a vital source of export revenue for the South American mining giant, contributed to a trade surplus of $1.740 billion in the first month of 2021, the bank said.

Copper export revenue hit $2.733 billion, the bank said, while overall exports rose 8% to $7.038 billion.

Copper prices continued their climb on Monday, underpinned by thinning inventories that pointed to higher demand for the industrial metal.

Chile's imports dropped 3% to $5.298 billion, according to bank statistics.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Louise Heavens)

