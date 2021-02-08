US Markets

Chile copper export revenue up in January - cenbank

Contributors
Dave Sherwood Reuters
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Chile's copper exports surged 9.3% in January, the central bank said on Monday, as the world's top producer of the red metal saw the value of its shipments buoyed by a rising global copper price.

Updates with import/export figures from bank statement, context

SANTIAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chile's copper exports surged 9.3% in January, the central bank said on Monday, as the world's top producer of the red metal saw the value of its shipments buoyed by a rising global copper price.

The jump in copper shipments, a vital source of export revenue for the South American mining giant, contributed to a trade surplus of $1.740 billion in the first month of 2021, the bank said.

Copper export revenue hit $2.733 billion, the bank said, while overall exports rose 8% to $7.038 billion.

Copper prices continued their climb on Monday, underpinned by thinning inventories that pointed to higher demand for the industrial metal.

Chile's imports dropped 3% to $5.298 billion, according to bank statistics.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Louise Heavens)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters