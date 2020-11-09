US Markets

Chile copper export revenue surges 24% in October - central bank

Chile's copper export revenue surged 24% in October, the central bank said on Monday, boosted by recovering global prices for the red metal.

SANTIAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chile's copper export revenue surged 24% in October, the central bank said on Monday, boosted by recovering global prices for the red metal.

The spike in Chile's top export helped push its trade balance to $1.208 billion in October, the central bank said.

Total exports hit $5.983 billion in October, up 12.9% from the same month the previous year, bank statistics show. Total copper exports rose to $3.211 billion, or more than half the value of the country's total exports.

The bank said imports had fallen 14.5% in October to $4.775 billion.

Chile's sprawling copper mines have largely maintained production throughout the coronavirus pandemic, protecting a key source of export revenue.

Chile is the world´s top copper producer.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Fabian Cambero)

