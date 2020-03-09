Commodities

Chile copper export revenue down 2.3%, imports down 18.1% in February - Central Bank

Chilean copper export revenue dropped 2.3% in February while imports to the Latin nation dropped 18.1%, the central bank said on Friday, as the world´s top copper producer struggled with weak demand from its main buyer China and domestic unrest.

Chile posted a trade balance of $821 million in February, the bank said. Total exports were down 6.6% to $5.134bn, while imports dropped 18.1% to $4.313 billion

Copper exports were valued at $2.484 billion. China is the world’s top copper consumer, and Chile is the red metal’s top producer.

