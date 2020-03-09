Chile copper export revenue down 2.3%, imports down 18.1% in February - Central Bank

By Aislinn Laing

SANTIAGO, March 9 (Reuters) - Chilean copper export revenue dropped 2.3% in February while imports to the Latin American nation dropped 18.1%, the central bank said on Friday, as the world's top copper producer struggled with weak demand from its main buyer China and domestic unrest.

Chile posted a trade balance of $821 million in February, the bank said. Total exports were down 6.6% to $5.134bn, while imports dropped 18.1% to $4.313 billion

The results continue a downwards trajectory across all trade metrics for Chile in recent months. The country is struggling to recover from violent protests over inequality and social injustices that started in October and resulted in billions in losses to private businesses and public infrastructure, as well as blighting Chile's image as the investors' darling.

The world's top copper producer has also been hit by a demand and price slowdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak in China, its principal consumer. Chile's copper exports were valued at $2.484 billion in February.

February 2020

January 2020

February 2019

Trade balance

$821 mln

$1.214 bln

$1.097 bln

Exports (billions of dollars)

$5.134

$6.702

$5.496

Imports (billions of dollars)

$4.313

$5.488

$5.270

Copper export revenue (billions of dollars)

$2.484

$2.716

$2.541

(Reporting by Aislinn Laing and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Louise Heavens and Alex Richardson)

((aislinn.laing@thomsonreuters.com; +56 998188538))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.