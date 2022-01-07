Chile consumer prices up 7.2% in 2021, above central bank's target

Recasts with details, context

SANTIAGO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Chile jumped 7.2% in 2021, the government's statistics agency said on Friday, well above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4% and market expectations for a 5% increase.

The annual figure came after a 0.8% rise in December, which was also above analyst expectations for a 0.51% increase.

The National Statistics Institute (INE) said December's rise in inflation was driven by higher prices for transportation, food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Overall, prices rose in December in 10 of the 12 groups covered by the consumer price index, INE said, with alcoholic beverages and tobacco the sole exceptions.

In its December Monetary Policy Report (IPoM), the central bank estimated that inflation would reach about 7% in 2021.

Chile's economy has recovered faster than expected from the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by a strong vaccination program, which ultimately led to higher consumer prices in 2021.

The Andean country's central bank is currently tightening its monetary policy, having raised benchmark interest rate to 4% in December.

Chile is the world's largest copper producer.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by David Clarke)

